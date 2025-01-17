A 'HIDDEN gem' 900-year-old castle has won an award from the Gwent National Gardens Scheme for its stunning scenic grounds.
The privately owned Usk Castle opens its gates every year as part of the Open Gardens festival, which nationally last year raised more than £3.5m for charity.
The historic monument, which has been a family home since 1908, was built in 1120 on the site of a Roman fortress, which predated Caerleon and was often fought over between the Welsh and English during the Middle Ages.
The castle sits above the town, which is an annual ‘In Bloom’ winner and is known as 'The Town of Flowers'.
Debbie Field, Gwent NGS organiser, presented a hand-forged sundial made by Abergavenny's Border Sundials to castle owner Rosie Humphreys, whose family's efforts have raised thousands of pounds for charity over the years.
Debbie said: "We are so grateful to all the garden owners who work so hard supporting the NGS by opening their gardens for charity.
"It has been a fabulous year for Gwent as we made a record sum of almost £60,000 despite the awful weather.
"This money makes a huge difference to charities such as Macmillan, Marie Curie, Parkinsons UK and many others and the individuals they support."
Rosie's mother-in-law, Anne Rudge, who loved gardening, originally opened the castle grounds, which can also be visited from April to October or by appointment on Sundays throughout the year.
The castle posted: "We are delighted to be recognised for Rosie’s work and support of the NGS for so many years.
"Special thanks to Alexa Jayne Byrne and all those who have helped make Rosie’s vision a reality, and kept the gardens beautiful for visitors for most of the last 43 years!"
Usk Open Gardens is the last week in June as part of the NGS scheme that gives visitors access to more than 3,500 private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands.