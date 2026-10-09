A caravan park owner has renewed his criticism of the Welsh Government’s proposed tourism levy, saying concerns about collecting the charge from families have led him to make his site adults-only.
Ashford Price, owner and chairman of the National Showcaves Centre for Wales at Dan-yr-Ogof, said caravan park wardens had told him they would refuse to collect money from parents arriving with babies.
He said the business had decided to make Dan-yr-Ogof’s caravan site adults-only to avoid potential confrontations, with forward bookings already being taken for 2027 and 2028.
The proposed visitor levy would allow councils to charge people staying overnight in paid accommodation. The higher rate of £1.30 per person per night would apply to caravans and motorhomes, as well as hotels, holiday cottages and other accommodation. The lower rate of 75p would apply to tent pitches and shared accommodation, with under-18s exempt.
The issue was raised earlier this year by Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd MS Iain McIntosh, who asked whether babies and infants would be included in the charge.
In a written response, then Cabinet Secretary for Finance Elin Jones confirmed that all guests would be included in the chargeable rate for accommodation other than tents, hostels and other shared accommodation.
She said the levy was a tax on accommodation providers, who could choose whether to pass the cost on to visitors.
Mr McIntosh criticised the decision at the time, saying families with babies were being caught up in what he called the Welsh Government’s “latest tax grab”.
Mr Price has now questioned why babies staying in caravans would be included while those sleeping in tents would be exempt.
He said: “What is the logical reasoning and difference between a baby sleeping in a tent or caravan?”
Mr Price questioned how caravan park wardens would be expected to enforce the charge, asking what would happen if families refused to declare babies staying in their caravans. He also asked whether a family could avoid the charge by having a mother and her babies sleep in a tent pitched alongside their caravan.
He said other caravan park owners had contacted him with concerns about the implications of having to collect the tax.
Mr Price claimed the levy would discourage caravanners from holidaying in Wales.
“This tax if enacted is bound to bring about a decline in the number of caravanners coming into Wales for their holiday,” he said.
“Welsh caravanning families will not be pleased when they finally realise, that even though they live in Wales, they will also have to pay this baby tax.”
Powys County Council has said it is taking a “cautious approach” and is not proposing to introduce the levy at this stage.
The council has been gathering views from residents, businesses and visitors. Any decision on whether to introduce the charge will be left to the next administration following the May 2027 elections.
A further formal consultation would be needed before the levy could be introduced, with 2028 the earliest possible start date in Powys.
Comments
We've recently changed our login process. If you have an account for commenting, you will need to re-register on the login window.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.