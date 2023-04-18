COUNCILLORS are advised to allow the number of car parking spaces to halve at a Brynmawr development to convert a lawyer’s office into flats.
A proposal to change the use of ground floor offices and living accommodation on the first and second floor of 74 King Street, Brynmawr into two separate homes and also changing the use of “Caleb’s cottage,” at the back of the property into a home, was welcomed by councillors at meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Planning committee on September 8, 2022.
Parking provision for six vehicles was also approved, but under a new proposal by applicant Karen Akinci, this will be cut to three parking spaces.
This brings the area of development down to 99 square metres, one square metre below the cut off that would have meant that Mrs Akinci had to submit a sustainable drainage application for approval before building work could start.
The application is in front of the council’s Planning committee on Thursday, April 20 as the building is inside the Brynmawr town centre boundary where residential uses are not allowed at ground floor level.
The original planning application from last year was a “departure” from planning policy.
Planning officer Sophie Godfrey said: “The only amendments proposed to the previously approved application are to the rear of the site, where it is proposed to reduce the number of parking spaces from six to three.
“As a result of the reduced area for parking there will be additional amenity space proposed to the rear of the site for all three properties.”
She explains that the principle of developing the site has already been “positively established” by the previous planning application.
Ms Godfrey said: “Whilst this application will result in a new permission being issued, the report will focus primarily on the acceptability or otherwise of the reduction of parking provision to the rear and additional provision of amenity space and whether this is a minor material change and conditions can be varied accordingly.”
“The reduction in parking area has resulted in a larger amenity space that would still be shared between the two properties at 74 King Street, with Caleb’s Cottage having its own separate garden.
“Due to the reduction in parking spaces, there is now a larger area, and on balance it is considered sufficient has been provided for future occupiers and thus the development is compliant with policy.”
Ms Godfrey added: “The drainage manager has confirmed the area for the parking spaces has now been reduced to 99 square metres, therefore it will no longer be necessary to obtain SAB (Sustainable Drainage Approving Body) approval.”
“Having considered all particulars, I am of the view that the development in its revised form complies policies and therefore recommend approval.”