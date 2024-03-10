MONMOUTH Male Voice Choir warmed up for their Spring Charity concert next week with a prestigious St David's Day appearance at the US Ambassador's residency in London.
It was a second successive St David's Day visit to Winfield House for the choir, who performed six songs for US Ambassador Jane Hartley and guests, who also included local politicians, on the eve of St David's Day (February 29).
They included a rousing performance of the Welsh National Anthem at the glittering event, which celebrated Welsh culture and heritage in the heart of diplomatic relations.
And it came in the middle of a busy period for the choir, who have also recently performed at Garway Village Hall and the Usk Choral festival, where they joined 35 other choirs in four days of song.
Formed in 2012, the choir is now a registered charity with around 60 members.
Other prestigious venues it has appeared at include the Royal Albert Hall and St David's Hall, Cardiff, while it has twice also led the community singing at the Principality Stadium at Wales international matches.
The Spring Charity concert at Monmouth Bridges on Friday, March 22, is in aid of Crohn's and Colitis UK and The Stroke Association.
It starts at 7.30pm and tickets priced £10.50 are available via the choir website at www.monmvc.org.uk