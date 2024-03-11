“We also learnt about Operation Snap, which uses camera evidence from the horse rider, as well as the wider work the charity does around educating drivers. This includes Project EDWARD- Every Day Without A Road Death. More information on riding safety can be found by visiting www.bhs.org.uk, where equestrians can also record incidents they are involved in via the charity’s Horse i app. This data plays a critical role in helping the BHS to work towards a permanent change in some driver’s behaviour. The session ended with a video and a thank you for passing horses wide and slow,” said one of those who attended the successful Llangynidr event