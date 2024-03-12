This morning in Abergavenny, the temperature will be a cool 7°C with chances of moderate rain.
As the day progresses into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to a more comfortable 10°C.
There will still be scattered showers, though not as heavy as in the morning.
Moving on to tomorrow morning, the temperature will be a warmer 10°C with a clear sky.
The afternoon will maintain the same temperature of 11°C, with the sky remaining clear.
In terms of the general trend for the next few days, the temperature will be a constant 9°C.
The sky will be mostly cloudy with sunny spells, and there will be scattered showers throughout the day.
