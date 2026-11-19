POLICE are dealing with an accident in Monmouth town centre this morning, after a car crashed into the front of a dental practise near Monmouth Comprehensive School.
The scene outside Monmouth Dental Practise on St James’ Square shows the Saab estate with its rear end touching the front of the building, having crashed through the railings outside.
There are no reported injuries at the scene, after what police described as a two-vehicle collision.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on St James Square, Monmouth at around 9.15am on Thursday November 19th.
“The collision involved two vehicles, and no injuries have been reported.”
Monmouth Dental Practise has been approached for the latest information regarding patients with booked appointments and staff working there.
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