CANINE Partners, a registered charity, helps people with physical disabilites achieve greater independence and a better quality of life through specially trained assistance dogs and is inviting more volunteers to join its work.
The charity was founded in 1990 which has helped disabled people including over 292 that are in action today. The dogs are matched to the applicant’s needs and lifestyle, no matter how challenging.
The dogs are trained to help with everyday tasks such as opening and shutting doors, unloading the washing machine, picking up dropped items, pressing buttons and switches, and getting help in an emergency.
It takes around 18 months to train a canine partner from selection at eight weeks old through puppy training and assistance training until they are partnered with a disabled person.
Each partnership has regular visits from the charity’s aftercare assistants and support, and advice is available 24 hours a day.
They also provide companionship, a sense of security, and increase social interaction, and rely on donations and legacies to fund the creation of partnerships.
For further information visit: caninepartners.org.uk or phone 03456 580480
