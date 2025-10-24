Though the Welsh Government has said that it recognises the concerns of farmers and rural communities towards this reintroduction, nevertheless the government has decided to press ahead despite NFU Cymru and other organisations’ genuine, evidence-based opposition. Once more, both Welsh Government and Natural Resources Wales (NRW) have acknowledged that beaver activity can cause negative consequences for local communities and the rural economy, such as flooding and irreparable damage to riverbanks. With farmers managing over 80% of land in Wales, it is clear that they, and the wider agricultural chain, will be those most impacted by the reintroduction of beavers.