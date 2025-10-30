Sadly for Cordell, the book did not sell very well, with one reviewer suggesting that perhaps he should write a novel about Wales, its customs and its peoples. These were certainly prophetic words, for in the summer of 1957, Cordell was riding his motor bike up the side of the Blorenge on the road to Blaenavon and captivated by the dramatic view, he stopped to look down on the Usk Valley and became puzzled by the sight of the vast swathes black material scarring the hillside below him.