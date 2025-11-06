The Farmers’ Union of Wales has announced the appointment of Rebecca Prothero as the new county executive officer for FUW Gwent.
Rebecca brings a wealth of experience and passion for the agricultural industry, shaped by her strong farming background and dedication to rural communities.
Originally from a beef and sheep farm near Brecon, Rebecca moved to Crickhowell nine years ago to join her partner on his family’s beef and sheep farm. A proud mother of two young children, she balances family life with a deep-rooted commitment to Welsh agriculture.
Rebecca studied at Gelli Aur College, Carmarthenshire, further developing her understanding of the farming sector. Over the past four years, she has worked for FUW Insurance Services in Llanover, where she has built strong relationships within the farming community and demonstrated a keen insight into the needs of local farmers.
Rebecca previously served as Brecknock YFC County Chair in 2019–2020, highlighting her active involvement in supporting young people in farming and rural life.
Commenting following her appointment, Rebecca said: “I’m really looking forward to getting to know all the members in the Gwent area and helping out with anything they need.
"Having grown up on a farm and now living and working on one myself, I understand the challenges and pressures our farming families face on a daily basis. I'm passionate about making sure our members feel supported, listened to, and well represented. I’m excited to be part of a strong team that works tirelessly for the future of Welsh farming, and I can’t wait to get started.”
FUW Group Chief Executive Guto Bebb welcomed the appointment, saying: “Rebecca’s background and dedication make her a fantastic fit for the role. We have no doubt she will be a valuable support to our members in Gwent and an excellent representative of the Union.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.