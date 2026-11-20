Member of the Senedd, Peter Fox, has called on the Welsh Government to make “practical changes” to improve congestion.
Following a spate of recent congestion and subsequent contact from constituents about the Hardwick roundabout, he raised concerns that motorists travelling from Raglan could un-intentionally leave lane changes too late, owing to a lack of clear signage, and the layout of the roundabout.
All of these factors have been noted by residents as being a factor to the daily congestion and disruption.
Mr Fox submitted a question to Welsh Government and asked if they would consider installing 'get in lane' signage on the eastbound approach to help drivers move into the correct lane earlier.
In response, the Deputy Minister for Transport said there are currently no plans to alter the approach markings, but confirmed that the evidence would be reviewed and the suggestion considered if required.
Local MS for Sir Fynwy Torfaen, Peter Fox, has said: “For too many people, congestion is becoming an all too familiar part of daily life. Whether it’s the ongoing problems on the M4, disruption associated with works on the A465, or bottlenecks at key junctions, motorists are increasingly paying the price for poor traffic management.
“With some proposals from Welsh Government on how to alleviate congestion on the M4 involving diverting traffic towards Abergavenny and the Hardwick interchange, steps must be taken now in anticipation, to not worsen potential issues down the line.
“While major infrastructure projects grab the headlines, there are often smaller, practical measures that can make a real difference. Helping drivers get into the correct lane earlier at known congestion points is a simple idea, but one that could improve traffic flow and reduce frustration for road users.
- All the information you need to know for the 2026 Crickhowell Christmas Market
- The Abergavenny woman living life to the full after double lung and heart transplant
- Entries open for 2027 Clayton Shorthouse Memorial Triathlon
- The family feeling ‘optimistic’ after flooding kept them out for almost a whole year
“I will continue pushing Welsh Government and local authorities to make any and all changes they can to reduce congestion on our roads.
Comments
We've recently changed our login process. If you have an account for commenting, you will need to re-register on the login window.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.