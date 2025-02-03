Football fans are in for a treat as Cadbury kicks off The Winning Pass, an exciting giveaway offering the chance to win unforgettable matchday experiences at some of the Premier League's biggest clubs, including Arsenal FC, Chelsea FC, Leeds United, FC Liverpool FC, Manchester United FC, and Tottenham Hotspur FC.
The lucky winners will enjoy premium matchday tickets, VIP hospitality and exclusive behind-the-scenes access. Best of all, each winner can share the magic with three guests, making it a day to remember.
To enter, fans simply need to purchase a participating Cadbury product and enter the unique code found inside the wrapper at thewinningpass.cadbury.co.uk.
Sprinkling a little extra magic for fans, Cadbury has launched a new video series on its Meta, TikTok, and YouTube channels. Featuring well-known football stars, the series offers exclusive insights and behind-the-scenes banter, giving viewers a unique glimpse into the world of their favourite players.
Speaking on The Winning Pass, Phoebe Morris, Brand Manager at Cadbury, Mondelēz, said: “At Cadbury, we are all about creating joyful, generous moments, and The Winning Pass giveaway really brings that to life. From premium VIP seats to backstage access and the chance to soak it all up with your closest friends – it's matchday magic, courtesy of Cadbury.”
The giveaway runs from 06/01/2025 to 21/03/2025. Full terms and conditions, along with a list of participating products, are available at thewinningpass.cadbury.co.uk.