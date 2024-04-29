The annual Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama concert at St Michael and All Angels, Cwmdu with The Bute Wind Quintet takes place on Saturday, May 11 at 7:30pm.
The Bute Wind Quintet is an award-winning ensemble consisting of five recent graduates of the Masters in Orchestral Performance course at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama. Individually, all have freelanced with BBC National Orchestra of Wales and Welsh National Opera.
The group is currently Artist in Residence at Cardiff Bay's popular Norwegian Church Arts Centre and fast-gaining a reputation as one of Wales’ foremost young ensembles.