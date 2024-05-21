The Cross Ash Village Hall Committee hosted a wonderful open afternoon earlier this month, connecting with local residents over a cup of tea and cake.
Pupils from Cross Ash Primary School Choir provided a stirring rendition of songs in both Welsh and English; before staying to share their ideas with older residents from the village, making some wonderful cross-generational links.
Local organisations from across Monmouthshire attended including representatives from GAVO, Skenfrith Community Council, Bridges Centre, Age Cymru, Mind, Aneurin Bevan Volunteer Organisers, Citizens Advice and MHA iConnect.
Kirsty Close, Chair of Cross Ash Hall Committee commented: “We had a fabulous afternoon. Lots of stories were shared about the history of the hall and Cross Ash and residents came with up some great ideas about it’s future.
“We had super support from the Community Development Team at MCC, who helped us pull the event together and we’d like to thank all the local support organisations who came along and shared so much helpful information with residents. However, the highlight was definitely the Cross Ash Primary School Choir who sang beautifully. Thank you to everyone for coming along.”
Cross Ash Village Hall hosts a monthly quiz, a weekly Baby and Toddler group, and successful fundraising events like choir performances. For more information contact [email protected] or follow on Facebook @Cross Ash Village Hall.