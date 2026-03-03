A Brynmawr man has been found responsible for causing the death of his partner during a collision following a street race.
Sophie Brimble, aged 20, from Crickhowell died at the scene of a collision in King Street, Brynmawr, in the early hours of July 26, 2017.
She was travelling in a car driven by Jay Bayliss, now aged 32, who was involved in a race with Neil Brooks at the time of the collision.
Brooks was jailed in September 2019 after trial for eight years and disqualified from driving for five years following his release from prison.
Bayliss was deemed unfit to stand trial due to injuries sustained in the collision but following a consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service he was charged with causing death by dangerous driving in 2024.
Today, following a two-day trial of fact at Newport Crown Court, Bayliss was found by a jury to be jointly responsible for causing the death of Sophie Brimble by dangerous driving.
Sophie’s family has issued a tribute to her, describing her as ‘beautiful inside and out’ and having a ‘sparkle that made her unique’, saying:
“We as a family are writing this tribute in memory of Sophie Louise Brimble (Jenkins).
“Sophie was beautiful inside and out.
“From the moment she walked into a room it was as if the light shone a little brighter.
“She had that rare natural gift, the ability to make people laugh without even trying.
“Her laughter was contagious, her smile unforgettable and her spirit was truly one of a kind.
“There was never a dull moment when Sophie was around.
“She loved life with her whole heart, she embraced everyday with energy, warmth and the sparkle that made her unique.
“Whether she was surrounded by friends or with family she made everyone feel special, included and loved bringing joy to everyone lucky enough to know her.
“Sophie had a special gift with her love of singing; it was one of the many things that made her shine.
“Whenever ‘Valerie’ by Amy Winehouse played it wasn’t just a song it was Sophie’s moment. Sophie would perform it with such joy and confidence, filling the room with her voice and personality, these memories are treasured deeply.
“We can still see her, hear her and feel the happiness she brought with every note.
“Sophie was an amazing friend - loyal, fun and always there when it mattered.
“A loving sister who shared laughter, secrets and an unbreakable bond, a wonderful daughter who brought pride and endless love to the family.
“Sophie never had the chance to meet all her nieces and nephews, she would have been the most incredible auntie, with her cheeky charm, full of fun love and laughter.
“She would have adored them, and they would have adored her just as much.
“We can only imagine the joy she would have brought into their lives just as she did ours, that love still exists even in her absence.
“Sophie was taken from us way too soon; it will be nine years in July which still feels like yesterday.
“Back in 2017, Sophie should have celebrated her 21st birthday and this October she should be celebrating her 30th. These special birthdays we wish we could have shared with her.
“Not only did we lose a precious member of our family, but we also lost a true friend, the kind of person whose presence you could never replace.
“Sophie is greatly missed every single day, in the quiet moments and the celebrations, in the laughter that reminds of us of her she was truly one of a kind, a beautiful soul that has left footprints on our hearts forever.
“Sophie will never be forgotten, with our treasured memories we hold close to our hearts, she will be forever loved.
“Sophie, our beautiful shining star.”
PC Paul Rees, who assigned to Sophie’s family as the family liaison officer, said: “Our thoughts remain with Sophie’s family and loved ones, who have shown remarkable strength throughout the lengthy legal process.
“We hope that the outcome brings some kind of closure to this long-standing investigation and recognise that, while judicial proceedings have been completed, their suffering will continue.
“This case should serve as a stark reminder that there is no place for dangerous driving on our roads, and we will seek to prosecute those involved.”
The case was adjourned for a further hearing to be held next month to determine the appropriate legal outcome.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.