A 46 year old man from Ebbw Vale has been charged with multiple historic child sex offences including gross indecency with a boy under 16 years of age, indecent assault on boy under the age of 16 years, causing or inciting a boy aged between 13 and 15 to engage in sexual activity and sexual assault on a male.
Craig James of Rhys y Cae, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, who is the musical director of Beaufort Male Voice Choir, has been remanded to appear at Crown Court on March 20 following an appearance at Newport Magistrates Court on February 19.
