Brynmawr lights up for Christmas
Wednesday 23rd November 2022 5:00 pm
A mom is smiling at her son who is admiring the Christmas lights at night ()
Welsh international rugby player Josh Navidi is set to switch on the Christmas lights in Brynmawr tomorrow (Thursday).
Brynmawr Town Partnership will be leading a procession which will leave the town’s museum at 6:30pm and anyone who would like to join is asked to arrive by 6:15pm.
The switch on will take place in the Market Square where Josh and of course, Father Christmas will be on hand to kick off the festive season in style.
This year the partnership has not been collecting from the local businesses but there will have collection buckets at the switch on, donations can be handed into the Town Partnership shop.
