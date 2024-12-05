Two schools in Powys have been named as two of the best in Wales in The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide.
Christ College Brecon and Crickhowell High School both came inside the top 10 of their respective Welsh lists.
Widely acknowledged as the most authoritative survey of the country’s top schools, the guide includes a fully searchable national database of more than 2,000 schools by name, local authority, town and postcode.
As well as an assessment of all academic results on a school-by-school basis, Parent Power enables parents to compare the performance of a given school with other schools in the same town, local authority or nationally.
Christ College Brecon was named as the 10th best independent secondary school in Wales, and Crickhowell High was named as the fourth best state secondary school in Wales.
Cowbridge School, Vale of Glamorgan triumphed with two awards - Welsh State Secondary School of the Year and State Secondary School of the Year for Academic Excellence in Wales.
The Cathedral School, Llandaff, was crowned Welsh Independent Secondary School of the Year.
Helen Davies, Editor of Parent Power, said: “The educational landscape is challenging – teacher shortages, rising student mental health issues and special educational needs and the VAT hike – but there is also so much to celebrate from the hard work of passionate and committed teachers who are finding ever more innovative and impactful ways to boost their students and give them the very best start in life.
“As well as celebrating the academic excellence of the top schools it is fantastic to see how they are shaping their students to be ready for the 21st century.”