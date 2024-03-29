This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start to the day with temperatures around 7°C.
There will be no chance of rain, so you can leave your umbrella at home.
Moving into the afternoon, temperatures will rise slightly to 8°C.
However, scattered showers are expected, so don't forget to carry a raincoat or umbrella if you're stepping out.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will be slightly cooler at 6°C.
There will be no rain, so it will be a dry start to the day.
In the afternoon, temperatures will rise to a pleasant 9°C.
Again, no rain is expected, so it will be a dry day overall.
Looking ahead to the rest of the week, temperatures will range between 6°C and 7°C.
There will be a total of 5mm of rain expected over the next few days.
So, it seems like a mixed bag of conditions for Abergavenny over the coming days.
Stay prepared and enjoy the changing conditions.
This article was automatically generated