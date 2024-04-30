This morning in Abergavenny, expect a temperature of 10°C.

There's no chance of rain, so it will be a dry start to the day.

Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will remain at 10°C.

However, we can expect some scattered showers later in the day.

Now, let's look at tomorrow's conditions.

Tomorrow morning, it will be slightly cooler with a temperature of 9°C.

Again, there's no chance of rain in the morning.

In the afternoon, the temperature will rise to 12°C.

Unfortunately, there will be moderate rain, so don't forget your umbrella!

For the rest of the week, the temperature will fluctuate between 9°C and 10°C.

Expect scattered showers throughout the week.

So, be sure to keep your raincoat handy.

This article was automatically generated