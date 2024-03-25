This morning in Abergavenny, it's a cool 7°C with some rain expected.

Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will remain steady at 7°C.

There will be scattered showers throughout the day.

As for tomorrow morning, it will be similar to today with a temperature of 7°C.

However, no rain is expected.

In the afternoon, the temperature will slightly increase to 8°C.

Again, it will be a dry day.

For the rest of the week, the general trend shows a consistent temperature of around 5°C.

There will be some scattered showers throughout the week.

So, keep your umbrellas at hand.

This article was automatically generated