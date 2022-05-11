Bowel cancer debate in Senedd

Shadow Minister for Education Laura Anne Jones MS met with Bowel Cancer UK in the Senedd to support Bowel Cancer Awareness Month.

In the Senedd on Wednesday April 27, South Wales East MS Laura Anne Jones discussed important work done by Bowel Cancer UK and how to better spot Bowel Cancer.

She stressed the need for better screeing and more awareness to be made of the symptoms of this type of cancer.

Bowel Cancer UK are the leading charity in the UK and thery told members of the Senedd that Bowel Cancer is the second biggest cancer killer in Wales.

Commenting outside the chamber, Laura Anne Jones said: “It was great to hear about the importance of Bowel Cancer UK’s work and the hard work they’re putting in to make surer everyone in Wales is screened.