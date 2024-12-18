TALKS are taking place with neighbouring local authorities over strict rules that stop Powys residents using their nearest waste and recycling facility that could be over the county border.
At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Liberal Democrat/Labour Cabinet on Tuesday, December 18 senior councillors received a new draft five year plan to deal with waste and recycling up to 2030, which the council call the “sustainable resource strategy”.
When the draft strategy was discussed by councillors at a scrutiny committee earlier this month the distance some residents have to travel to use the council’s five waste and recycling facilities was highlighted as a major concern.
Powys residents who live along the borders of the county would find it easier to use these facilities in neighbouring counties but are unable to do so as their use is restricted to locals.
Cabinet member for education, Liberal Democrat Cllr Pete Roberts said: “We hear from councillors in the Crickhowell area that Abergavenny is closer to them for recycling than Brecon.”
He asked what work was being done with other local authorities, the Welsh Government, and the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) to “actually make it easier” for people to use cross border recycling facilities.
Senior waste and recycling manager Ashley Collins said: “We are having discussions with our neighbours we have spoken to Monmouthshirellanfoist.
The problem with making a deal with Monmouthshire council to allow residents in the southeast of Powys to use the Waste and Recycling Centre at Llanfoist is that Powys would have to pay Monmouthshire to allow residents to cross the border and use their facility.
Councillors unanimously voted to start the three month engagement process with Powys residents which is expected to start on January 10.
Following comments from the public an updated draft strategy would be put in front of senior councillors for a decision sometime 2025.