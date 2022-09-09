Books of condolence open for public to pay respects to HM the Queen
Following the sad passing of HM the Queen Monmouthshire Council have announced that books of condolence will be open for the public to sign across the county.
Books of condolence have been opened in Community Hubs across Monmouthshire, as well as Shire Hall in Monmouth and County Hall in Usk following the death of the Queen. Flags have also been lowered to half-mast. The hubs opening times are as follows:
Abergavenny
- Mon-Thurs: 9am-5pm (closed 1pm-2pm for lunch)
- Friday: 9am-4.30pm (closed 1pm-2pm for lunch)
- Saturday: 9am-1.00pm
Monmouth
- Monday: 8:45am-5pm
- Tuesday: 8:45am-6pm
- Wednesday: 8:45am-5pm
- Thursday: Closed
- Friday: 8:45am-4.30pm (Mon-Fri: Closed 1pm-2pm for lunch)
- Saturday: 9am-1pm
Shire Hall, Monmouth
- Monday-Sunday: 9am-5pm
Chepstow
- Monday-Friday: 9am-5pm
- Saturday: 10am - 1pm
Caldicot
- Monday - Thursday: 9am-5pm
- Friday: 9am-4pm
- Saturday: 10am - 1pm
Usk
- Monday: 9am – 5pm
- Wednesday: 9am - 5pm
- Thursday: 9am – 5pm
- Saturday: 9am-12:45pm
For anybody wishing to write their condolences online, please click here: The Royal Family
Making a donation to one of Her Majesty’s many charities and patronages may be considered a fitting way of paying tribute to Her extraordinary legacy. You can do so here: Charities and Patronages | The Royal Family.
