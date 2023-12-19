Police closed the B4521 at Llanvetherine at around 8am on Monday December 18 following the discovery of a man’s body.
The B4521 was closed between The Old Rectory and Caggle Street while officers investigated the scene. Diversions were put in place.
Motorists were asked to avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes.
The man’s family has been informed and are being supported by officers.
Gwent Police confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious.
The B4521 at Llanvetherine remained closed for the day.