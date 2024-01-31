THE body of a man was discovered near Llandegfedd, Monmouthshire, at around 8am on Friday 26 January.
Formal identification has yet to take place, however, police have notified the family of David Holman, who was reported as missing on Thursday, January 25.
Mr Holman’s next of kin have been made aware and police say they are not treating the death as suspicious at this time, and a report is being prepared for the coroner.
The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in line with normal procedures.
Police said last week that they were concerned for the welfare of Mr Holman who was last seen near Tre Herbert Road in Croesyceiliog, Torfaen, on Wednesday.