Smiths Auction Rooms in Newent are poised for their latest Antiques and Collectables sale on May 16 and 17 of May. The sale is far larger than usual and so selling will probably continue from 10am in the morning until past 7pm in the evening. The sale includes a very good quality selection of lots including a specialist Oriental Section, Ceramics, Glass, Silver, Jewellery, Gold, Furniture, Pictures, Toys, Textiles, Militaria, Books and Collectables.
The jewellery section features some of the most expensive items in the sale however there is a good range of more affordable items including an extensive selection of rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings and brooches all under £100. The costume jewellery is always a great place to find some unusual and quirky pieces such as an antique blue shell and bead necklace and a large selection of Baltic amber bought by the vendor’s father in the 1960’s. There are also some attractive items of silver including vintage Indian jewellery, studio jewellery and charm bracelets – which seem to have become popular again.
The furniture section includes a fine quality Victorian mahogany dining table complete with a fitted glass top, which explains why the condition is so good. Estimated at just £200/£400 it is typical of the good value which antique furniture can provide at present. Other useful furniture items include a range of chairs, chests of drawers and bookcases as well smaller items such as occasional tables and decorative wall shelves - ideal for displaying all your treasures.
A broad range of decorative antique boxes includes two Georgian tea caddies inlaid with marquetry flowers and shells as well as a French ‘Tea & Sugar’ box, writing slopes and jewellery boxes. Other decorative collectables include several examples of antique painted wood decoy ducks which are very appealing in their naivety and always prove popular. Smith’s find the unusual niche collectables are always snapped up eagerly by online buyers and this sale includes items such as tiny miniature spy cameras, fountain pens, a large selection of militaria and even a novelty Victorian inkwell in the form of a fireman’s helmet.
A rare 19th century bronze figure by Austrian sculptor Karl Kauba should provoke some attention. He specialised in Native American Indians and was inspired by their way of life and traditions. Estimated at £400/£600 the figure should attract online interest from American collectors of his work. Other items of American interest include a fascinating album of images relating to the Royal Aircraft Establishment collaboration with America in the 1940’s with photographs showing aircraft tests at White Sands and El Segundo in California.
One image even shows Winston Churchill attending one of the test meetings. Another related lot of photographs show the development of test aircraft during the 1930’s and features Gliders, Zeppelins, Autogyros, Flying Boats etc. Whilst another image shows Edward VIII inspecting a Spitfire. These two lots are estimated at £60/£100 each but could well do far better if they stimulate interest from a number of enthusiasts.
Smiths are holding their specialist coin sale on the 27th & 28th of June but this sale includes an exciting taster with a Gold Proof Coin set form 1980 estimated at £4,000 to £4,500. It includes a boxed set of gold £5, £2, Sovereign and Half Sovereign.
Smiths will be accepting entries of good quality antiques and collectables for their June sale from the 3rd of June by appointment. Since the sales seem to be filling up fast it might be an idea to book early to avoid disappointment. The sale on the 27th & 28th of June includes the usual wide range of items as well as specialist sections for coins, stamps and postcards. However, entries for stamps are now closed and only gold, silver and high value coins can now be accepted due to the volume of entries already received. Antique postcards are still invited - with topographical and social history cards being the most popular. Please telephone 01531 821776 for an appointment or visit www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk for further information.