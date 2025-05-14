The Chronicle covered the story of Dorothy Eileen Jones, known affectionately as Eileen, last year when she turned 100 years old. But a card from the king wouldn’t turn out to be the highlight of her centenary year.
When baby Brady was born, he became the sixth generation of the family to get into the same photograph alongside five of his living relatives.
Little does he know, at just two weeks old, that he is one of the relatively few people in the UK who will have met their great, great, great grandmother.
Eileen’s granddaughter, Karen, said meeting Brady was a very special moment for the family.
“She couldn’t quite believe how small he was and kept asking us whether he was real.”
“We were all very excited and we all got quite emotional, so it was a very special time.”
The opportunity came around for an historic family picture of Brady, alongside mum Tia, grandfather Shane, great grandmother Karen and great great grandmother Linda, who is the daughter of Eileen.
“I am nan’s eldest granddaughter and have also been her carer, so this was a very special moment for me too,” Karen told us.
Eileen still lives in her own home, with the family all playing a large part in her life and visiting her regularly.
The matriarch of the family has lived on Old Barn Way for over 70 years and is a stalwart of Abergavenny.
One would find they only share 6.25 per cent of their DNA with their great great great grandparents, but the bond between this family could not be closer.