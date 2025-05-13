Smiths of Newent May auction proved to be surprisingly successful considering the recent good weather, which can sometimes prove to be a deterrent for antique buyers who can get distracted by holidays and gardens when the sun comes out! With a large number of telephone buyers and some keen bidding both in the room and on the internet, the sale provided a really strong set of results across all sections.
Top price of the day was no surprise with the £4,550 paid for a vintage 9ct gold cigarette case. Gold and silver prices dominate all the salerooms at the moment, with the state of the world’s finances forcing precious metal prices sky high. Gold sovereigns were selling for £500 each and gold bracelets and necklaces were often making between £500 to £800.
In the watch section £1,600 was paid for a handsome vintage Rolex Oyster Perpetual gentleman’s wristwatch followed by a ladies 9ct white gold Cellini watch which made £1,150. More surprising was the £290 paid for a very tatty WWI silver trench watch which the owner had thought was of little or no value.
In the jewellery section of the sale antique pieces were in strong demand with a fabulous Art Deco diamond and sapphire ring making £1,500 and a Victorian snake form ring set diamonds finding favour at £450.
A George I gold and enamel mourning ring proved to be very popular (despite extensive damage to the enamel) and was chased from its pre-sale estimate of £100/£150 to £490. The ring was set with a single rock crystal on a gold and enamel band in which was cast the inscription ‘E Wagstaff OB 4th Aug 1718 AET 27’. Meaning that the young person in question had died on the 4th of August 1718 aged just twenty seven years.
Rock crystal was often used in mourning rings rather than diamonds, partly due to its implication of pious simplicity and partly after the execution of Charles I, when his supporters wore Stuart Crystal mourning jewellery as a secret sign of their Royalist leanings. At the opposite end of the spectrum a selection of Scandinavian jewellry also performed very well, for example a Danish Modernist wrap around silver and acrylic ring making £210 against a £50/£70.
Even the furniture section saw some excitement with a French antique farmhouse table making £560 despite some tricky condition issues. One rather endearing fault was a large number of black circular scorch marks at the far end of the table. Obviously, this was the end which had been closest to the oven and the farmer’s wife must have just plonked the casserole dish straight onto to the table when dishing up supper!
Other furniture results included a pair of small 18th century continental pier mirrors which made £440, and a heavy Victorian oak refectory dining table which sold for £370 to a regular buyer from Florida who also purchased five other furniture lots.
In the paintings section an unusual Japanese impressionistic seascape which was badly battered and torn made an unexpected £740 whilst a set of thirteen Canton watercolours of birds sold for £660.
Further surprises included an antique harp which sold for £ 700 despite the owner having been told it was beyond restoration and a French 18th century cello, which together with two bows made £730. The cello sold to a professional cellist who travelled from Coventry and tried the cello out in the saleroom on viewing day.
Whilst playing Beethoven’s Apassionata Sonata, a number of splits and cracks in the cello caused her to cry out that she could see the floor through the instrument. However she was delighted with the beautiful tone and purchased the instrument for herself as a spare.
In the textiles section a Victorian silk embroidered and patchwork bedcover made £330 and a beautiful Chinese silk robe embroidered dragons made £320. Other interesting results included a large collection of antique scent bottles in the silver section which all sold extremely well with one buyer joining in the online bidding from India.
Smiths Auctions are inviting good quality entries of antiques and collectables for future sales by appointment. Please telephone 01531 821776 or visit www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk for further information.