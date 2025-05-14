Asda’s partnership with the blue light card has come to an end in all stores.
A blue light card gave people access to exclusive discounts which was available for NHS staff, emergency services, armed forces, teachers and more.
According to the Asda website they said: “Asda’s partnership with blue light card is coming to an end on May 27 from May 13 at 11am.”
“Any accounts linked before this date will continue to receive the exclusive member offer as detailed in the terms and conditions until May 27 11.59pm at which point the offer will be removed,” it said.
The card included: “fresh meat, cooked meat, fresh fish, fruit and vegetables, fresh fruit juice and smoothies, dairy and bakery.”