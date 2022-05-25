Bee charity wins silver medal at Chelsea Flower Show

Bees for Development, the specialist beekeeping charity based in Monmouth, has won a silver medal at this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2022, for their ‘Hives for Lives’ exhibit sponsored by Rowse Honey.

Winning silver at the event which opened to the public yesterday, adds to their medal chest after achieving a silver in 2019 and bronze in 2021.

In line with the overall show theme of focusing attention on sustainable approaches to key issues, the ‘Hives for Lives’ exhibit aims to raise awareness of the life-changing power of bees to address issues of poverty and biodiversity.

Designed in collaboration with garden designer, Sarah Mihalop and built by EH Thorne (Beehives), the exhibit is beautiful and theatrical, incorporating planting, materials and an overall feel resonant with the tropical landscape inhabited by many of the people supported by Bees for Development and the ‘Hives for Lives’ partnership with Rowse Honey.

“We are delighted to have received this prestigious silver medal,” said Dr Nicola Bradbear, director and founder of the Bees for Development charity.

“Our exhibit this year allows us to showcase in an engaging way, just how nature-based beekeeping plays a central role in providing people and the planet with a brighter future.

“Our partnership with Rowse Honey and the ‘Hives for Lives’ programme has achieved wonderful results in Ethiopia,” Dr Bradbear explained, “and this stand is a celebration of the results we can achieve when we work together. We look forward to continuing our partnership in the future.”

“We are so proud to sponsor the Bees for Development Hives For Lives garden and are thrilled that the team have won a well-deserved silver medal,” said Kirstie Jamieson, Marketing Director at Rowse Honey.

“Our partnership with Bees for Development has helped hundreds of local community members escape severe poverty through beekeeping and reforested almost 100 hectares of land.

‘‘We are excited to see what the future holds for this inspiring charity.”