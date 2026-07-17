AN embattled top cop who is facing a misconduct hearing is now at the centre of a planning row in a Monmouthshire village, over the alleged disturbance of protected wildlife.
Gloucestershire chief constable Rod Hansen, who is currently suspended and facing a disciplinary hearing over alleged gross misconduct has caused concern with plans to convert a barn into a three-bedroom home in Earlswood, near Raglan.
Residents and councillors have objected to his application to vary the conditions for the development in Argoed Road.
Shirenewton Community Council said the site was “stripped of undergrowth and the barn roof removed, which would have displaced flora and fauna including many protected species of wildlife, particularly bats, great crested newts and dormice in the breeding season”.
They had been told there was an “abundance of bats, great crested newts and dormice” in the immediate vicinity prior to the work, they told Monmouthshire Council.
They said retrospective planning should be required to validate the work carried out so far, given the 21 years since the original consent.
But Mr Hansen’s planning agent said the planning permission granted in 2005 is still valid and can be relied on to continue building work without a retrospective application.
An ecological appraisal also found there was little bat activity and dormice were some distance from the barn, he said.
The community council also expressed disappointment that work began at the site before December’s ecological appraisal.
“[It] was limited to a ‘preliminary ecological appraisal’ and to species including bats with a ‘preliminary roost assessment’ and ‘daytime bat walkover’ survey, and the survey was carried out in the winter during daytime when there would be the least wildlife and vegetation activity,” their objection continued.
They called for a full appraisal as a condition should the council approve the plans, along with “extensive remediation to compensate for the extensive loss of flora and fauna in the midst of the breeding season”.
One objector complained: “There are clear records of four (bat) species in the area within 120m of the property but reference is made to 1km.
“This same survey refers to a wide range of legislation regarding the non-disturbance of a variety of species, to include great crested newts, bats, dormice, nesting birds, etc, with applicable dates.
“Despite this, no attempt appears to have been made to stop the work and protect the habitat for any length of time. The destruction has been devastating.”
Conservative ward county councillor Louise Brown said: “The applicant’s ecology report had a picture with evidence of dormice who are one of the protected species.”
But architect Richard Liddell, on behalf of Mr Hansen, said work was “lawfully commenced” and therefore future works “complied with planning legislation”, he said.
“Mr Hansen asked us to submit an amendment to the original drawings,” he said.
“A meeting was held which included the head of planning of Monmouthshire, in order to ensure the whole process was acceptable to the council planners...
“The professional view of the planning officer was that work had started, that the planning permission was extant and that the work that had been undertaken with regard to rebuilding walls was in accordance with the original consent.”
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