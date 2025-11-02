A NINE-month-old baby has died following a dog attack at a Monmouthshire house.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a dog attack at a property in Crossway, Rogiet, near Caldicot, around 6pm on Sunday, November 2.
“Officers attended along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.
“A nine-month-old baby was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The dog has been seized and removed from the property.”
Chief Superintendent John Davies said: “We understand that there will be concerns around this incident, but officers are on scene and will be making further enquiries as the investigation progresses.
“If you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us.”
No arrests have been made an police investigations are continuing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 2500349915.
You can also send them a direct message on Facebook or X, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.
