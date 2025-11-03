VILLAGERS have expressed their shock after a baby died last night following a dog attack.
The incident happened at a house in Rogiet early yesterday evening, and although paramedics and police rushed to the scene the nine month old baby could not be saved.
Monmouthshire ward county councillor Peter Strong expressed the sadness of villagers by posting: “Rogiet is in mourning today.
“That a family should have had their young baby –a source of joy and love – taken away from them in such circumstances is unimaginably awful.
“We can barely comprehend the depth of grief they must be going through.
“We need to give them the space they need to grieve in peace. I would like to thank the police and emergency services who attended.
“They too must be feeling a deep sense of shock and grief.”
Rogiet Community Council also posted: “We express our deepest sympathy to the family and loved ones affected by yesterday’s tragedy in Crossway.”
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a dog attack at a property in Crossway, Rogiet, near Caldicot, around 6pm on Sunday, November 2.
“Officers attended along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.
“A nine-month-old baby was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The dog has been seized and removed from the property.”
Chief Superintendent John Davies said: “We understand that there will be concerns around this incident, but officers are on scene and will be making further enquiries as the investigation progresses.
“If you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us.”
No arrests have been made and police investigations are continuing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 2500349915.
You can also send them a direct message on Facebook or X, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.
