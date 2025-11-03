GWENT Police have released an update on their investigation into the shocking death of a nine-month-old baby in a dog attack at a Monmouthshire village home.
Assistant Chief Constable Vicki Townsend said: "”Our officers attended a report of an attack by a family dog in an address in Crossway, Rogiet around 6pm on Sunday, November 2.
"A nine-month-old baby boy was pronounced dead at the scene by personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service. The family of the child are being supported by dedicated officers.
"The dog was sedated and removed from the property and taken to a vet where it was put down.
"We are in the very early stages of the investigation and officers are continuing to carry out various lines of enquiries to understand the circumstances of this tragic incident.
"Enquiries are still ongoing to establish the breed of the dog – it is important that we’re certain of the breed and will release the information once it has been formally confirmed.
"No arrests have been made.
"We understand that an incident like this can have an impact on our communities, but we urge people to not to speculate and to consider the impact that speculation can have on the family and friends of the family.
"If you have any information, or have any concerns, please contact us.
"We have officers in the area, you can stop and speak to them, you can call 101, send a direct message on social media, or contact us via our website."
