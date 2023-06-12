Abergavenny local Haydn Lewis has secured a sponsorship with Parry’s Estate Agents in an exciting step towards a very bright future in rugby.
Having grown up in Abergavenny, rugby was always a great passion of Haydn’s. He started his journey at Abergavenny RFC at the young age of six as an Outside Centre (13).
His talent and passion for the game culminated with his selection for Pontypool schools U11s and U15s, one year early - leading him to spend two years away from home on a scholarship from 11 to 13.
However a year after returning from his scholarship, Haydn broke his wrist. His injury meant that he had to miss out on the Dragons U16s programme; prompting Haydn to invest more time into his education.
“I decided I wanted to complete my education post GCSE at Hartpury College as my high school was severely lacking on the rugby front,” said 17-year-old Haydn who is now studying BTEC sports at Hartpury College, which is renowned for its excellent sports programme.
With a thirst to prove himself, Haydn said: “Going to Hartpury without the backing of an Academy meant I went unnoticed to start with but I persevered and worked hard at every training session and match to show the coaches what I am capable of.”
Indeed, it was not long before Haydn gained a spot on a team as a Full-back (15) and Fly-half (10) and started playing with the U17s First Team and Collage 7s team - a testament to his evident skill; something noticed by a coach from the West Midlands Academy (formerly Worcester Warriors).
Next academic year, Haydn hopes to be selected for the collage ACE team and continue with the West Midlands U18 team; further reflecting his determination to succeed in the field.
In addition to this, Haydn was given the amazing news that students will have the opportunity to go on tour to either the World Schools’ Festival in Thailand or the St Stithians Easter festival in South Africa.
The desire of this unforgettable experience prompted Haydn to appeal online for a sponsorship, as he was unable to achieve this financially; offering his full commitment in the forth coming season.
His initiative earned Haydn a sponsorship from Parry’s Estate Agents.
Haydn expressed his complete shock and gratitude, saying: “I wasn’t really expecting anyone to come forward! I’m very thankful and happy!”
His family echoed his delight at the sponsporship adding: “We are absolutely overwhelmed with the sponsorship.
“We know that everyone is under a lot of financial stress at the moment, so the fact that someone will do this without even knowing Haydn is amazing. We have three children so it takes some strain off us to find the money for the tour.”
A spokesperson from Parry's Estate Agents said: "As a local company, Parry's are very keen to support local people, groups and events. I was impressed with Haydn’s proactive approach, work ethic and positive attitude in his search for sponsorship. We are delighted to try and help Haydn achieve his goals or should that be tries!"