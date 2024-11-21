Emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic collision on the A4042.
AS IT HAPPENED: A4042 closed following collision at Llanellen
UPDATE: The road has now reopened
Thursday 21st November 2024 5:55 pm
Key points at a glance
- Emergency services have attended the scene of a road traffic collision on the A4042 at Llanellen
- The road has been closed in both directions
- Police have urged the public to avoid the area
- B4269 via Llanfoist is open
