AN artist who caused the death of a former special services veteran in a collision between a Landrover Freelander and a motorbike has escaped an immediate jail term.
Christine Baxter, of Bryngwyn Road, Tregare, near Raglan, admitted causing Darren Gough's death by careless driving in April 2025 when she appeared before Newport magistrates last month.
And back at the same court on Wednesday (April 8)., the 63-year-old sculptress was handed an eight-month suspended jail term and a 12-week curfew from 8pm to 6am
She was also banned from driving for two years and will have to undertake an extended driving test afterwards.
Falklands veteran Mr Gough, 63 – described in court as a “decorated war hero” – died from his injuries two months after being hit at a junction by the award-winning local artist’s vehicle, the court heard.
Baxter had turned right across his motorbike’s path near Raglan garden centre, but said she didn’t see him until it was too late.
Passing sentence, District Judge Sophie Toms said there had been a failure to check and “think bike”.
Describing her father as “a military man” who had served his country for much of his life, his daughter said in a statement: "To us he was our hero. He was someone we looked up to, relied on and loved deeply. He was funny, impulsive and adventurous. Losing my father has destroyed me.”
Mr Gough’s partner, who rushed home from Prague to be at his bedside after learning of the accident, said she felt an overwhelming feeling of sadness over his loss.
The family accepted that Baxter had not intended to cause the accident and had expressed her sorrow for what had happened.
Lynda Rhead, for Baxter, said she had not had an accident in 39 years of driving prior to the collision.
The court was told the crash happened on Groesenen Road around 11.15am on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.
The National Police Air Service, Welsh Ambulance Service, Wales Air Ambulance, South Wales Fire and Rescue and Gwent Police rushed to the scene to find Mr Gough critically injured.
He was airlifted to hospital, but died from his injuries in June.
A former member of Third Battalion Parachute Regiment and 22 Special Air Service, comrades described Mr Gough, who was from the Cwmbran area and also known as Ben, as an "airborne warrior" and an "absolute legend".
Posts left on the The Parachute Regiment & Airborne Forces Memorial Group Facebook page paid tribute to “a special man”, an “outstanding Paratrooper and a great friend”, and “a great soldier”.
Baxter, who trained at Camberwell School of Art in London in the 1980s, works out of a studio at her Court Robert Farm home north of Raglan, and makes and sells garden sculptures out of iron, bronze and stone.
Her works feature in galleries in Cardiff, Bristol, and Salisbury, and were displayed in several garden shows last year, including at the National Motor Museum.
She sells artworks on Etsy for up to £1,000 and displays work at her home studio.
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