Spring is in the air and Smiths Auctions are anticipating a particularly busy taking in period for their next sale on the14th and 15th of May. As the weather improves and the vendors come out of hibernation, they will start thinking again about those items they’ve been meaning to sell. The team at Smiths have just completed the considerable task of clearing the saleroom following the March auction, which was no small feat, with more than 1,400 lots requiring either collection or posting, and now the taking in period begins again for them.
The packing and posting team arrived on the Monday after the sale to around 200 shipping requests, highlighting the continued demand for the auction’s in-house service. Smiths have found that offering packing and postage at a reasonable price has proven highly successful, with clients frequently praising the fair costs, swift delivery, and high standard of packaging. This level of service, in turn, helps to build buyer confidence and encourages repeat business.
Among the items posted was two small Edwardian silver dogs, complete with mother-of-pearl shell carts and pin cushions to their backs. The charming pieces proved to be one of the standout lots in the silver section, achieving an impressive £940 hammer price. Given the strong result, the team took extra care in their packing, wrapping each dog generously in protective material, boxing them individually, and then placing both within a larger outer box. By the time they arrive, the recipient may well be surprised, as the parcel suggests something far larger inside than two adorable little silver dogs.
Moving on from the March sale, Smiths are now inviting entries by appointment for their forthcoming May sale, which will feature a dedicated specialist section for Medals and Militaria. In recent years, the auction house has found this category to be incredibly popular, with a buoyant market attracting bidders from across the globe. Medal groups remain among the most sought-after military items, and Smiths are encouraged to have secured several early consignments.
Among them is a Second World War Naval group, estimated at £200–£400, which is expected to attract strong interest. Although still to be fully catalogued, the auction house has also received an impressive collection from the family of Colonel Thacker, a distinguished British Army Officer who served during the Second World War and continued his career post-war with several postings in the Far East. The collection comprises of not only his medals, but also some of his uniform, and an accompanying sword by renowned makers Wilkinson. Smiths are looking forward to carrying out further research into Colonel Thacker’s career and will no doubt share more details as the catalogue develops.
Alongside the specialist Militaria section, Smiths May sale will also include Jewellery, Silver, Ceramics, Pictures, Collectables and Furniture. The Jewellery section continues to be the most popular section, driven not only by the high price of precious metals but also by growing demand for antique and vintage jewellery, as well as a current trend for jewellery set with coloured gemstones. A standout result from the March sale was a Victorian aquamarine bracelet which achieved £1,250 and has since been delivered to a delighted private buyer in London.
This bracelet ticked all the right boxes, being antique, still in its original box, and featuring a beautiful large aquamarine stone. Coloured gemstones such as aquamarine have grown in popularity, with many buyers not just looking for a sparkly diamond but looking for something with personality that reflects the wearers style. Whether they are looking for that vibrant red of a ruby, the depth of colour a sapphire can offer, or that distinct green of an emerald, the jewellery cabinet at Smiths usually has something to tempt buyers in.
With the Wedding Season fast approaching, Smiths anticipate even greater interest in the Jewellery section. Buyers will be seeking out elegant items such as earrings, bracelets, and necklaces, and even items such as statement brooches for both Bridal Party members and guests wanting to add a bit of pizzazz to their outfit choice.
The appeal of the jewellery market is also broadening, with more men seeking stylish accessories such as cufflinks, stone-set tie pins, and sometimes even statement brooches for their suit lapels too. The price difference between buying these items at auction and buying them from high street jewellers is also a massive appeal for buyers.
Whether you are looking to sell your jewellery in time for the seasonal surge in demand or are hoping to find a distinctive piece at auction, Smiths continues to offer an attractive option for both buyers and vendors alike.
Smiths are now inviting entries by appointment for their May sale until April 23. Please telephone 01531 821776 for an appointment, or visit www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk for further information.
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