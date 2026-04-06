Among them is a Second World War Naval group, estimated at £200–£400, which is expected to attract strong interest. Although still to be fully catalogued, the auction house has also received an impressive collection from the family of Colonel Thacker, a distinguished British Army Officer who served during the Second World War and continued his career post-war with several postings in the Far East. The collection comprises of not only his medals, but also some of his uniform, and an accompanying sword by renowned makers Wilkinson. Smiths are looking forward to carrying out further research into Colonel Thacker’s career and will no doubt share more details as the catalogue develops.