Jacqueline was born and raised in the village of Llechryd near Cardigan. Her father was a local baker but he died when she was young and her mother kept the bakery going and as a single mother raised Jacqueline. On the walls of the bakery when Jacqueline left school she hung her daughter’s first exhibition of drawings. Jacqueline was to study sculpture at Carmarthen Art College and one of her first jobs after leaving art school was working as an illustrator for the Ceredigion Museum recording archaeological finds from local digs including arrowheads and flints.