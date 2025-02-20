A COUNTY artist says she's been "overwhelmed" by the response after starring in BBC1's Extraordinary Portraits with Bill Bailey.
Former Monmouth Comprehensive School student Oriane Pierrepoint – a realist painter and charcoal artist – was given the challenge of capturing Clare Sacco, a young woman battling cancer who has founded her own charity.
And the young artist, who has a studio in Newport and holds workshops in the Abergavenny area, rose to the challenge on the first episode of the new series, which aired earlier this month and can be watched on BBC iPlayer.
Oriane posted: "I have been overwhelmed by the response from the first episode of BBC1 Extraordinary Portraits with the wonderful @billbaileyofficial.
"Thank you to all those who watched. This portrait was one of the most challenging pieces I've ever taken on, in terms of pressure and time.
"The decision to use charcoal felt right for Clare's story, along with highlighting her delicate family heirloom and pendant (which she holds in her hands), in white gold leaf.
"Although it is a quiet and slightly pensive portrayal of Clare, I think the tonal drama of the charcoal perfectly captures the heightened emotions of Clare's situation, both the happy and the sad.
"The charcoal I used for this portrait, I made myself. Charcoal is a raw and elemental medium. Burnt, purified wood, stripped back to something fundamental.
"I feel the process of making charcoal mirrors that of Clare's journey. Despite her diagnosis, her trial by fire, she has come out of it and created even stronger bonds with the people who love and support her.
"I will remember this portrait and the experience of making this show fondly for the rest of my life.
"It has been an absolute privilege and honour to work with the beautiful @clarexsacco and her loved ones.
"Please go and check out her fantastic charity @emberscharity and give it all of the support you can."
Extraordinary Portraits with Bill Bailey matches talented artists with inspiring individuals to create breathtaking works of art which reflect modern Britain.
Oriane's challenge was to capture Clare, who was only 25 when she was first diagnosed with cancer.
Following surgery, it looked like she was in the clear, but four years later a routine checkup showed the cancer was back, and this time it was incurable.
As she turned 30, Clare, from Newcastle, set up her own charity, with the aim of offering the sort of support and community to young cancer patients that she desperately sought when she was first diagnosed.
Oriane, who holds workshops around the local area, including at Chapel Cottage Studio in Llanddewi Rhydderch, attained a first class degree in Fine Art from Oxford Brookes University, and is on the road to establishing herself as a fully-fledged portraitist.
She has exhibited in galleries across the UK, and has been shortlisted for and acquired several portraiture awards.
Oriane's portrait of Clare, along with others from the series, will be exhibited at the opening of the Loading Bay arts venue in Bradford, which is 2025’s UK City of Culture, from March 13
To watch the episode, go to www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer .