There’s only one chance to give someone the best possible end of life, which is why Marie Curie is calling on the residents of Abergavenny to support its 40th Great Daffodil Appeal this February and March by giving up a few hours of their time to distribute the charity’s iconic daffodil pins in exchange for donations.
The Great Daffodil Appeal encourages everyone to wear their daffodil pins and donate through the month of February and March to help Marie Curie bring expert end of life care to more people.
The charity’s flagship fundraiser, which is marking four decades this year, helps raise much needed funds so that Marie Curie Nurses and healthcare professionals can provide expert support and hospice care in the comfort of home and via its information and support services. This year, collections will be held at Morrisons supermarkets between February 23 and March 8 and at other key locations.
Marie Curie is dependent on public donations and last year supporters helped the charity provide direct care to more than 42,000 people across the UK via its hospices, including the Cardiff and the Vale Hospice in Penarth and through nursing care in people’s own homes.
Money raised also funds the charity’s free support line (based in Pencoed), which is available to anyone with an illness they’re likely to die from and those close to them. It offers practical and emotional support on everything from managing symptoms, navigating care to financial information, including how to get help with energy bills, and bereavement support.
The charity, which is the biggest charitable funder of palliative care research, also campaigns for a better end of life care experience for everyone. Ahead of the Senedd election in May 2026 Marie Curie Cymru is calling on the next Welsh Government to ensure everyone has access to high-quality care in the right place at the right time.
Tori Williams, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser for South East and Mid Wales, said: “We believe everyone deserves expert end of life care. The 40th Great Daffodil Appeal is an easy and fun way to join in and give back to our local community here in Abergavenny whilst also helping us continue to bring vital hospice care to more people.
“Volunteering is so rewarding, and our friendly team will be on hand to support you all the way. They’ll make sure you have everything you need – including the big yellow hat – and ensure you have the best possible volunteer experience!
“So why not be part of something amazing in our 40th year and volunteer to collect for the Great Daffodil Appeal this February and March. By giving up your time you’ll be helping Marie Curie continue to provide expert end of life care and support for people with any illness they are likely to die from.”
To find out more about how you can support the Great Daffodil Appeal this February and March, visit: Mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil or contact your local Community Fundraisers, on 029 20 426068 / [email protected].
