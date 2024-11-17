Police have launched an urgent appeal, to locate 14-year-old Alana Baber, who has been reported missing from Abergavenny.
According to reports, Alana was last seen around 2:30 pm on Friday, November 15.
She is described as having a slight build, standing at 5 foot 4 inches tall, with long blonde hair.
When last seen, she was wearing a cropped black jacket with a fur hood, grey shorts, and pink trainers.
It is believed Alana may have links to the areas of Monmouth, Cwmbran, and Swansea.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting log number 2400381513.
Alternatively, information can be submitted via the police website or through direct messages on Facebook or X (formerly Twitter).
Authorities are also encouraging Alana to get in touch to confirm that she is safe.