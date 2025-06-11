Abergavenny’s newest discount store, located inside the former premises of the ill-fated Maxi Deals, finally opened its doors.
Maxi Deals, which had changed its name from MaxiSaver in 2022, went into liquidation in February, just five months after opening their doors with the latest occupant opening to the public today.
The closure of Wilko left an appetite for a bargain hardware store in the town, but when B & M moved into that unit it left the store in High Street vacant, resulting in its recent tumultuous history.
The unit itself has now seen three different shop fronts in the last year, with hope being held that Hey Bargain can hold down a prominent spot on one of the high street’s biggest premises.
