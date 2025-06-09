In the story of the Tudor Street Scandal, it's kind of hard for some of us in the Tudor St campaign group to see our MP and a local councillor posting photos of a recent trip to Tudor St in support of the Gathering suggesting they have worked hard to support the "most vulnerable".
In fact, our MP and the whole Labour/Green council group voted time and again to turf the existing service for people with learning disabilities out of Tudor Street and move it to two physically inaccessible other buildings.
Tudor Street was left to fall into disrepair. It's been hard to watch well-intentioned folks at the Gathering asking the public to raise funds to put right a building that should never have been allowed to decline and to essentially pass round a hat to fundraise for a service for people that we ought to be supporting from the public purse.
The council-run service runs out of a still largely inaccessible Melville Centre for a small number of people - nothing like the numbers that once used Tudor Street.
Promised work to support a new council-run service included appointing a person-centred planning officer - never happened; holding events with external stakeholders on the future of community services for people with learning disabilities - never happened; fully co-creating and co-designing the room at the Melville with service users and their families - didn't happen.
So the photoshoot and the claims to have worked hard to support people with learning disabilities and their families is hard to take. A triumph of spin over values.
David Abbott, Abergavenny
