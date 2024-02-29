According to reports, Christopher Harris, 46, was last seen on Tuesday, February 27 near Dan Y Bryn, Gilwern.
Described as around 6 ft tall, with long dark hair in a ponytail and a beard; Christopher was last seen wearing a black jacket with red joggers and red trainers.
Officers believe that Christopher may be in the Aberystwyth area and have urged Christopher to get in touch out of concern for his welfare.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Police on 101 or send a direct message on social media, quoting 2400067157.