Last night was a busy evening for Gwent Police's Monmouthshire Officers, due to a number of reports of anti social driving in Abergavenny.
Around 9pm, February 21, a Section 59 Warning was issued on Park Avenue due to a vehicle being driven in an anti social manner. Consequently, patrols have increased in the Abergavenny area.
Shortly after this incident, another Section 59 Warning was issued on Park Crescent after a male driver mounted the pavement and drove over the footpath in what Gwent Police's social media described as a "careless manner in front of officers".