FOR generations, ramblers, gamblers, and the forsaken have been memorised by the stunning views you get from Devil’s Pulpit in Tintern.
As you stand on the rock that protrudes out of ancient woodland and take in the derelict majesty of Tintern Abbey and the surrounding area, it’s easy to feel quite timeless.
Legend has it that the spectacular site got its name because Old Nick himself used to stand here and, with a little bit of Satanic sermonising, tried to tempt the monks below to abandon their faith.
It must have been quite a sight.
Keen to play devil’s advocate and take a few pics from Lucifer’s perspective, local lensman Gabriel Archan visited the supernatural spot to soak up the vibes and grab some big dollar shots for Insta. Unfortunately, he got a little more than he bargained for.
Gabe told the Chronicle, “I’d originally gone there with the idea of doing a Tik Tok video of me at Devil’s Pulpit dancing to 'Devil Inside” by INXS. Everyone’s sick for clicks these days, and a content creator’s got to think outside of the box if they want to max their social media potential.”
But fate had other plans for Gabe.
“After getting to the top, I just stood there, solemnly smoking a cigarette and pondering immortality for a few minutes in the sacred silence,” he explained.
“Then out of nowhere I heard a series of hellish and guttural cries from behind me that spoke of barbaric places and unearthly appetites.
“It seemed all that was vile and savage in creation was at my back and talking in tongues.
“Trembling, I made a vow to the Almighty that I would never make another TikTok video again if he would just let me survive this encounter with the beast from the abyss.
“Turns out I needn’t have worried. The ‘diabolical entity’ was just a coach party up from North Wales for the day!
“They were friendly enough, but I couldn’t understand a word of what they were saying. So I just left them jabbering away and made my way back to Tintern.”
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