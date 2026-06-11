I think it’s fair to say there’s been a spell when I perhaps haven’t been the biggest fan of Abergavenny Theatre Group’s productions so it was an absolute delight to see the company back on top form with this week’s production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time at the Borough Theatre.
Based on Mark Haddon’s award winning novel and adapted for the stage by Simon Stephens the action follows the tale of 15 year old mathematical genius Chris Boone whose gift for numbers far surpasses his understanding of people and every day life.
When a neighbour’s dog is killed, Chris comes under suspicion and turns detective to solve a mystery which grows grows darker and more complex with every clue uncovered pulling him further and further into a world which both challenges him and ultimately saves him.
With a minimal yet strangely complex set and a plot to match this is not a straightforward play to stage with this production landing somewhere between a cartoon and 1990s theatre in education - but most definitely in a good way which gripped the audience from start to finish
I’ve been reviewing plays at the Borough Theatre for a long time and in all those years I don’t think I’ve seen an amateur performance from a young actor as outstanding as the one given by Robert Lewis.
The role of Christopher is by no means an easy one to play - one misstep and it topples into a caricature which destroys the entire artifice and too underplayed it just doesn’t work - yet with an abundance of natural talent and a considered touch from director Andrew Fowler, Robert managed to make the difficult character both likeable and sympathetic, very dropping a beat in his portrayal.
From the opening scene to its exuberant close, he held the audience with a confidence long beyond his age.His was truly a tour de force performance and I look forward to watching his career far beyond the Borough.
This was happily not a production which hung on one exceptional performance with the principal cast completed by the trio of Ieuan Jones, Laura Iwanski and Molly Brickley Clark as Siobhan.
In complete contrast to her recent appearance in The Great British Bake Off, Molly brought a quiet competence to the role of teacher Siobhan, who champions and guides Christopher through the complexities of the life he struggles to grasp.
Equally strong performances came from Ieuan and Laura as the warring parents whose very different ways of approaching their son divided and ultimately unite the family.
Excellent performances also came from the supporting ensemble of Janine Davies, Les Hayes, Duane Edwards, Daisy Edwards, Rachael Beck, Jo Mills, Andrea Stubbins and Julia Britton who between them played every other character.
Add to that a series of faultless projections which enhanced every scene and virtually became an extra cast member and you have a performance which is set to claim its place in one of the best in ATG’s 60 year history.
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time runs until tomorrow at the Borough Theatre. Please do yourself a favour and pick up a ticket.
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